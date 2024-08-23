Nigeria: Tinubu Back in Abuja After Four-Day Work Stay in France

President Bola Tinubu has returned to the nation's capital, Abuja, after a four-day work stay in Paris, France.

President Tinubu, who left on Monday evening, arrived the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 2:25am on Friday.

The president is expected to swear in the new Chief Justice Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Friday morning at the Council Chambers of the State House, following the statutory retirement of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola from the office.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had on August 15, after its 106th meeting, recommended Justice Kekere-Ekun to President Tinubu to replace the outgone CJN, Ariwoola.

A statement issued Thursday by the Media Adviser to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, had revealed that President Tinubu will be swearing in a new CJN on Friday.

"President Tinubu will swear in Justice Ariwoola's successor at the State House Council Chambers on August 23, 2024," Ngelale had disclosed.