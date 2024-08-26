Nigeria: Cholera - Lagos Arrests 20 for Open Defecation

The NCDC cholera situation report shows Lagos State is leading the infection chart with 3,758 cases, representing 63 per cent of the total suspected cases nationwide.

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has arrested 20 individuals for engaging in open defecation at Ojodu Berger area of the state.

The state's commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the arrest on his X handle on Sunday.

"During patrol and monitoring of Ojodu - Berger yesterday (Saturday) night and early hours of today (Sunday), operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial arrested 20 individuals for committing environmental infractions," Mr Wahab wrote.

Earlier during the week, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Gaji Tajudeen, announced the plan to commence prosecution of people engaging in open defecation particularly along Berger Expressway.

Mr Tajudeen said the enforcement was aimed at preventing the spread of communicable diseases like cholera in the state.

As part of its advocacy campaign against open defecation, officials from the ministry of environment visited the location to enlighten residents on the importance of proper sanitation.

Lagos leads recent cholera outbreaks

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), improper refuse disposal and open defecation practices are endangering water safety and leading to cholera outbreaks.

As of 11 August, a total of 5,951 suspected cases including 176 deaths have been reported from 36 states.

The NCDC cholera situation report shows Lagos State is leading the infection chart with 3,758 cases, representing 63 per cent of the total suspected cases nationwide.

Following Lagos State are Bayelsa with 481 cases; Katsina, 319; Ebonyi, 154; Abia, 130 cases; and Zamfara, 108 cases.

"Suspected cases of cholera in the current year have increased by 108 per cent compared to what was reported as at Epi-week 32 in 2023. Likewise, cumulative deaths recorded have increased by 105 per cent in 2024," NCDC noted in the report.

Prevention of cholera

According to the NCDC cholera advisory, people of all ages living in places with limited access to clean water are more susceptible to cholera.

It noted that people living in areas with poor sanitation and poor hygiene, slum areas where basic water or sanitation infrastructure is missing, or do not perform hand hygiene are also at risk.

To reduce the risk of cholera, the NCDC advised the public to "ensure that water is boiled and stored in a clean and covered container before drinking, practice good personal hand hygiene by washing your hands frequently with soap under clean running water."

"Use alcohol-based hand sanitiser if soap and clean water are not available. Ensure that food is well cooked before consumption. Only consume raw food such as fruits and vegetables, after washing thoroughly with safe water."

It also advised against open defecation and indiscriminate refuse dumping, urging residents to ensure proper waste disposal and frequent clearing of sewage.

NCDC also advised health workers to always practise standard safety precautions, including wearing gloves while handling patients or providing care to an ill patient/relative.