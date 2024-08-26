Nigeria: Nollywood Actress, Sharon Okpamen Dies One Month After Childbirth

Nollywood actress and producer Sharon Okpamen died Sunday, almost one month after welcoming her second child.

One Jackreece Daniel confirmed the sad news on his Facebook page.

He wrote: "Nollywood actress and producer has passed on. She was in a coma after childbirth and couldn't make it alive "

Also, confirming the sad news, the Great Edos platform wrote on Facebook, " Sharon Okpamen has unfortunately passed on. It's a sad day for Nollywood and the Edo entertainment scene.

On July 31, the deceased announced the birth of her second, whom she named Osarhuese on her Facebook page.

She wrote " To God be the glory. Osarhuese is here"

Unfortunately, Sharon went into a coma for days after her childbirth and couldn't make it alive.

However, when contacted, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Chief Emeka Rollas said the deceased was not a member of the guild.

Sharon who hailed from Edo was a filmmaker, actress, entrepreneur, and humanitarian.

Vanguard News