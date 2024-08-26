Nigeria: Nollywood Actress, Sharon Okpamen Dies One Month After Childbirth

Pixabay
25 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress and producer Sharon Okpamen died Sunday, almost one month after welcoming her second child.

One Jackreece Daniel confirmed the sad news on his Facebook page.

He wrote: "Nollywood actress and producer has passed on. She was in a coma after childbirth and couldn't make it alive "

Also, confirming the sad news, the Great Edos platform wrote on Facebook, " Sharon Okpamen has unfortunately passed on. It's a sad day for Nollywood and the Edo entertainment scene.

On July 31, the deceased announced the birth of her second, whom she named Osarhuese on her Facebook page.

She wrote " To God be the glory. Osarhuese is here"

Unfortunately, Sharon went into a coma for days after her childbirth and couldn't make it alive.

However, when contacted, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Chief Emeka Rollas said the deceased was not a member of the guild.

Sharon who hailed from Edo was a filmmaker, actress, entrepreneur, and humanitarian.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.