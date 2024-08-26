Liberia: Pres. Boakai Delivers On Digital Skills Training for 10,000 Youth Nationwide

Monrovia — Training 10,000 youth in digital skills may have seemed ambitious, but President Boakai's first State of the Union address earlier this year included this proclamation, and indeed, he has delivered.

Although the training took longer than the six months outlined in his address, logistics were finally put in place last month. Teachers were recruited and trained early on, while students applied online. Forty-five centers were set up across all 15 counties to serve as digital hubs, delivering a two-week intensive digital training program.

The centers, located within academic institutions, provided the necessary facilities, while the curriculum was carefully designed to impart essential digital skills that would prepare participants for active engagement in the global digital transformation landscape.

A seed fund of US$250,000 has been set aside for participants with innovative ideas who wish to pursue their business plans. Recipients will undergo a rigorous vetting process and are encouraged to collaborate.

The President's agenda includes equipping half a million youth over the next six years.