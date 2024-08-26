Burkina Faso: Egypt Condemns Terror Attack That Claimed Lives of 100 in Burkina Faso

25 August 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt condemned Sunday the terror attacks that claimed the lives and injured hundreds of civilians and soldiers northern Burkina Faso, affirming solidarity with country on combating terrorism.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed, in a statement, condolences on the victims, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

While both soldiers and civilian volunteers were digging trenches around security sites, militants opened fire at them killing at least 100 and injuring 140. They also stole arms and a military ambulance, as reported by French media.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.