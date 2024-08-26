Burkina Faso: Egypt Condemns Terror Attack That Claimed Lives of 100 in Burkina Faso

Egypt condemned Sunday the terror attacks that claimed the lives and injured hundreds of civilians and soldiers northern Burkina Faso, affirming solidarity with country on combating terrorism.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed, in a statement, condolences on the victims, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

While both soldiers and civilian volunteers were digging trenches around security sites, militants opened fire at them killing at least 100 and injuring 140. They also stole arms and a military ambulance, as reported by French media.