Nigeria: Zulum Embodies Pragmatism, Energy of Youth At 55 - Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday congratulated the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on his 55th birthday, saying he embodied the pragmatism and energy of youth.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said that the governor also sympathised with the sobriety, prudence, and wisdom of the elderly.

He described Zulum as an academic, visionary, reformist, and statesman.

He commended Zulum's hands-on approach to leadership, demonstrated by his unchoreographed, pre-dawn inspections of rural clinics and critical agencies.

He said this ensured their smooth operations and that staff were on hand to provide essential services at world-class standards.

Tinubu also applauded the governor's courage, exemplified by his personal interventions in security situations in Borno State and in the recent resettlement of displaced citizens.

The President appreciated Zulum's unifying leadership, epitomised by his efforts towards ensuring the welfare of citizens from other parts of the country.

He hailed the governor for promoting Nigerians of diverse ethnic backgrounds and faiths through the ranks of the Borno Civil Service on the basis of merit. (NAN)