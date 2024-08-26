Liberia: Gongloe Calls for Constitutional Reforms.

Monrovia — Renowned Liberian Human Rights Lawyer and former presidential candidate Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe is proposing dozens of reforms within the Liberian legal system as a paradigm for ending corruption in the public sector and the country at large.

Delivering a scripted address here on the topic: "Strengthening Liberia's governance: ending corruption through accountability and legal reforms" over the weekend in Zondo Town, Logan Town Community, Cllr. Gongloe described corruption as Liberia's most persistent and destructive challenge.

The Liberian People's Party political leader recommends that the most true path to ending corruption in Liberia is to make bold and decisive constitutional changes.

"One of the most critical steps we can take is to amend our Constitution to remove the immunity currently granted to the President of Liberia in cases of corruption and murder. He emphasizes that the highest office in the land must not be a shield from illegal activities but rather a beacon of integrity and accountability".

On Friday, the Lincoln Peace Foundation, through its Policy Advocacy Network, held a day-long interactive Governance and Society dialogue on the theme of "Enriching the mind for a better society."

The dialogue brought together dozens of residents of District #15, Montserrado County, who, after the dialogue, pledged to engage in policy Advocacy to hold the government accountable.

Cllr. Gongloe maintains that amending the 1986 Constitution will ensure that the President and all public officials are subject to the same laws as every citizen.

He argues that Presidential immunity should only protect the President of Liberia when performing lawful duties, as intended by the people of Liberia, the framers of the Constitution.

Gongloe, a former solicitor-general and former president of the Liberian National Bar Association, recommends that the government strengthen the country's Criminal Procedure Laws by removing the statute of limitations for corruption offenses.

He warns that corruption should not be an offense that fades with time, allowing perpetrators to escape Justice.

"By making corruption prosecutable at any time, we send a clear message that no one, regardless of their position or the passage of time, is above the law. As we seek to chart a new course for Liberia, we can look to other African nations as examples. Countries like Botswana, Mauritius, Cape Verde, Zambia, and Seychelles", he cites.

According to him, these countries have made significant strides in reducing corruption and fostering a government that truly serves the people. He adds that these nations have leaders whose lifestyles reflect humility, respect for the rule of law, and a commitment to human rights.

Cllr. Gongloe, who has joined Keyan Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba in waging a new revolution in Africa against corruption and tyrannical regimes, notes that corruption in public service takes many forms and is a cancer that has long plagued Liberia. It undermines the very foundation of the country's democracy, eroding public trust in institutions and stifling the progress the Liberian people so desperately deserve.

"We must face a hard truth. The root of corruption often extends to the highest level of power. Historically, the illegal withdrawal of funds from our Central Bank, unauthorized spending by Ministers and executive authorities, questionable procurement processes, and even the unexplained deaths of auditors and political opponents have all too often been traceable to the office of the President of Liberia. These actions are not just violation of the law, they are betrayal of the public trust." He concludes. Editing by Jonathan Browne