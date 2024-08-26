Liberia: Office of the Ombudsman Approves New Logo Design.

Monrovia — The Office of Ombudsman for the Government of Liberia has selected a new logo for its official operations.

The Office of the Ombudsman has officially selected a new logo following a competitive review of eight designs submitted by six applicants. The selection process culminated on Friday, August 23, 2024, at Internews headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia.

In response to a public call for logo submissions on July 1, 2024, the Ombudsman's office received six entries, each offering a unique design. The applicants were required to present their logos to a panel and justify their choices based on how well the designs represented the office's values.

Each applicant had a maximum of two minutes to present their logo and defend its relevance. The applicants presented five creative logos aimed at convincing the panelists why their logo should be selected.

Today, Lawrence Kamara, the first presenter, presented five logos. He described his first design as "the gateway to justice," symbolizing a new day with a rising sun. Despite detailed questioning from the panel, Kamara's logo was ultimately chosen as the winner.

Melchizedek S.P. Dologbay, a Media and Communication Specialist, also presented a logo design but did not secure the top position. The selection panel, including Eddie Jawolo and other members, reviewed each submission meticulously, considering criteria such as visibility and representation.

After a careful evaluation by the panel, Foray Lawrence Kamara's Logo #3 won the competition. The panel expressed interest in its meaning and design.

The selected logo will be officially recognized with a non-cash award presented at a public event. The new logo is intended to symbolize the Ombudsman's commitment to good governance and accountability.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Ombudsman was established under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's administration, and its legal framework was set in 2014.

Subsequent administrations have prioritized the office's full operationalization despite challenges such as funding and political resistance.

However, in August this year, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. officially commissioned the Office of the Ombudsman, marking a significant step toward enhancing transparency and accountability in governance.