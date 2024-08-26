Liberia: Jeety Feeds 1,624 Inmates On Flag Day.

To mark this year's Liberian Flag Day celebration on August 24, 2024, Indian businessman and philanthropist Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva (Mr. Jeety), through his team, has fed 1,624 inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison (MCP).

The Indian businessman was represented by his Jeety Trading Company team during the food distribution exercise at the Monrovia Central Prison Flag Day.

Speaking on behalf of the Jeety Trading Company, Mr. Abdulai Bah said they carried on Mr. Jeety's tradition of distributing hot cooked meals to inmates on holidays.

Mr. Bah, who serves as the company's Assistant Humanitarian Manager, explained that Mr. Jeety represents giving back to society.

Through his routine philanthropy activities, Mr. Bah explained that Mr. Jeety continues to inspire others to give, especially to the needy.

"So, it is on that basis we are here today. So as a team, we have come here with soft drinks, water, cooked food with beans, [and] fried chicken that will be given to 1,624 inmates of the Monrovia Central Prison," said Mr. Bah.

Mr. Bah expressed delight that in the absence of Mr. Jeety, the authorities at the Monrovia Central Prison posed no obstacle to the company team in carrying out the food distribution exercise.

Welcoming the Jeety Trading Company Team, MCP Deputy Superintendent for Administration Mr. Joel Justin Juah recognized the good things that Mr. Jeety and his team are doing at the central prison.

He appreciated the team for its tireless efforts in ensuring that inmates who have come in conflict with the law get nutritional meals and other things that are needed.

Under good or bad weather, Mr. Juah remarked that Mr. Jeety always makes it his duty to identify with inmates at the MCP and other prison facilities across the country.

On behalf of the leadership of the central prison and the Justice Ministry, Mr. Juah extended gratitude to the Jeety family for continuously buttressing the efforts of the Government of Liberia.

He called on other well-meaning Liberians and companies to join Mr. Jeety in helping to better the condition of the prison sector.

According to Mr. Juah, the prison sector has always been overlooked, and neglected, even though some officials in top offices including the Senate, and the House of Representatives, have passed through the walls of the prisons.

He lamented that the prison sector continues to be left behind regarding budgetary support.

Juah said if people who have come behind bars would have seen the needs of the prisons, they would receive the needed support.