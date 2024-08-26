Nigeria: Troops Neutralise Terrorist, Recover Weapons in Kaduna

Troops of the 1 Division Nigerian Army on clearance operations in Sabon Birni, Dogon Dawa, Maidaro, Ngede Alpha, and Rafin Kaji areas in Kaduna State have neutralised a bandit and recovered weapons.

According to reports, several other bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

According to a statement issued by Lt. Colonel Musa Yahaya, the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, the troops recovered four AK-47 magazines (three fully loaded with a total quantity of 60 x 7.62mm Special ammunition and one empty magazine), a PKT belt with 86 rounds of ammunition, two motorcycles (one of which was destroyed), a Techno mobile phone, a Baofeng handheld radio, and an Airtel recharge card valued at N5,000 only.

He stated that the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, and Commander of Operation WHIRL PUNCH, Major General Mayirenso Lander Saraso, appreciated the good people of Kaduna, Kano, Niger and Jigawa states for their continuous cooperation.

He urged them to make good use of the Division's Toll Free Line, '0800 002 0204', to communicate actionable intelligence and information that will further assist the division and other security agencies to launch offensive operations against the criminal elements.

The GOC commended the troops for the successful operation and charged them to redouble their efforts as well as make life most unbearable for all terrorists and their collaborators in the division's area of responsibility.