Nigeria: High Emotions in Kuriga As Gov Sani Visits Freed Students

Assured them of Safety, Security

There were high emotions when Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State visited the LEA Primary and Junior Secondary School in Kuriga, where he was received by cheering students, teachers and appreciative members of the community.

The Governor had a warm and robust engagement with the students, who were abducted in March 2024 but later regained their freedom, after spending 2 weeks in captivity.

Governor Uba Sani who inquired about their experiences since their return and their progress in school, assured them of continued safety and security.

The students' responses were positive and inspiring, with many expressing gratitude for their freedom and the support they have received.

Governor Sani who assured the students of his administration's total commitment to their safety and security, said "we will do everything possible to ensure that you learn in a safe and secure environment."

The governor also inspected the remodelling work carried out at the school, which has been fully equipped with modern facilities, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done, saying it was executed to specification and of high quality.

The visit was seen as a morale booster for the students, who have put the bitter experience of their abduction behind them and are now focusing on their studies.