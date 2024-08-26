Nigeria: High Emotions in Kuriga As Gov Sani Visits Freed Students

26 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Assured them of Safety, Security

There were high emotions when Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State visited the LEA Primary and Junior Secondary School in Kuriga, where he was received by cheering students, teachers and appreciative members of the community.

The Governor had a warm and robust engagement with the students, who were abducted in March 2024 but later regained their freedom, after spending 2 weeks in captivity.

Governor Uba Sani who inquired about their experiences since their return and their progress in school, assured them of continued safety and security.

The students' responses were positive and inspiring, with many expressing gratitude for their freedom and the support they have received.

Governor Sani who assured the students of his administration's total commitment to their safety and security, said "we will do everything possible to ensure that you learn in a safe and secure environment."

The governor also inspected the remodelling work carried out at the school, which has been fully equipped with modern facilities, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done, saying it was executed to specification and of high quality.

The visit was seen as a morale booster for the students, who have put the bitter experience of their abduction behind them and are now focusing on their studies.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.