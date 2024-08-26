Liberia: LDEA Seizes Heroin Worth U.S.$117k

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) over the weekend arrested 36-year-old Abu Keita, an Ivorian national, for the possession, sale, and distribution of heroin and methamphetamine in the Sinkor area. The arrest was made on August 21, at Keita's residence on 18th Street in Sinkor.

Following the arrest, the LDEA conducted tests on the confiscated substances, confirming them to be heroin and methamphetamine, commonly known as 'KUSH'.

The total weight of the narcotics seized amounted to 3.6 kilograms, consisting of 1.8 kilograms of methamphetamine and 1.8 kilograms of heroin. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is US$117,000, equivalent to L$ 22,230,000.

Keita has been formally charged with violating Liberia's 2023 Drugs Law, specifically Sections 14.89 and 14.85, which cover the possession, sale, and distribution of narcotics. He also faces charges under Sections 10.4 and 10.2 of the Penal Law of Liberia. The suspect has been forwarded to court for prosecution.

It can be recalled that on July 25, the agency also arrested two women attempting to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics disguised as market goods at the Bo Waterside border.

The suspects, identified as 39-year-old Alice Flomo and 34-year-old Ophelia Dixon, both Liberians, were caught with drugs hidden inside bags of palava sauce, bitter balls, and dry meat--a common tactic used by smugglers to avoid detection.

The operation uncovered six compressed plates of marijuana valued at US$456.00 and two ounces of kush with a street value of US$1,120. The women were crossing into Liberia from Sierra Leone when they were flagged for an open search by LDEA agents, leading to the discovery of the illicit substances.

The bust, which was captured on video by Officer-In-Charge Christopher K. Peters, quickly went viral online. The footage showed the meticulous search conducted by LDEA officers while maintaining confidentiality, as they were heard instructing each other not to mention any names during the inspection.

"This operation highlights the ongoing challenges we face in combating drug trafficking," said Officer Peters. "Traffickers are constantly finding new ways to conceal their drugs, but we remain vigilant in protecting our borders."

The Bo Waterside border, a critical entry point between Liberia and Sierra Leone, has seen a rise in drug smuggling, with criminals increasingly using everyday goods like food items to hide narcotics. The LDEA has stepped up its efforts to monitor local markets and enforce Liberia's drug laws.

Both suspects have been arrested, charged, and sent to court for prosecution.

The LDEA reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling drug networks across the country and vowed to continue pursuing traffickers and those involved in the illegal drug trade. This latest operation underscores the agency's determination to combat narcotics trafficking and protect Liberian communities from the scourge of illegal drugs.