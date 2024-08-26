Today marks 6 months since Tigran Gambaryan, a former US Federal agent and Binance employee, was detained by the Nigerian authorities on February 26th 2024.

In detention, he has been denied access to appropriate medical care and he is now in so much pain from a herniated disc in his back that he can no longer walk. As he is bed-bound, he has to take blood thinners to avoid blood clots and the prison doctor has said that his muscles have atrophied.

From July 26th to August 14th Tigran's lawyers were not allowed to enter the prison to visit him and prepare for his trial. They were allowed a brief 5-minute visit on August 15th but have since been blocked from entering again. His legal team is therefore unable to prepare him for trial which goes against the Nigerian constitution.

The US Embassy also no longer has access to Tigran as he is not allowed to use a wheelchair and he cannot physically walk to the visitor area.

The court went into recess on July 16th. An application was made to have the case heard during the recess and was approved so the next hearing date is now set for September 2nd.

Tigran has missed countless milestones whilst in detention including his son's 5th birthday and first day of school; his own 40th birthday which he spent locked up in a Nigerian prison cell. He is also about to miss his wife's birthday on August 31st as well as their 15th wedding anniversary.

Tigran's wife Yuki has released a video plea and the following statement asking for his release before the damage done to him is irreversible: "It has been 6 months since I last hugged my husband and since our children last held their father's hand

Tigran Gambaryan, my husband, a former US federal agent, has now been detained in a Nigerian prison for half a year. His health is deteriorating to the point where he can no longer walk and he is being inhumanely denied the use of a wheelchair. Between bouts of malaria, pneumonia, and the incredible mental toll of his detention, Tigran, who is usually so strong, is reaching a breaking point. He needs immediate medical treatment and risks permanent damage.

For 6 months, our living nightmare has been filled with pleas. Pleas to the U.S. government, pleas to the Nigerian government, pleas to the media, pleas to anyone who will listen. I am pleading for their mercy, for their understanding, for their humanity. My husband is innocent and needs to be released before it is too late and the damage done to him is irreversible. 6 months is too long, please help me bring my husband home."

The video is available here: https://www.bringtigranhome.com/