Liberia: Rep. Kamara Provides Full Scholarships to 350 Underprivileged Students

At least 350 students from six (6) communities in District #14, Montserrado County, are poised to benefit from full scholarships from the office of their district's representative.

The beneficiary communities are Vai Town, Clara Town, and Freeport Community. Others are the slum communities of SKD Community/Doe Community, Cow Factory, and Stockton Creek Bridge Community/Jamaica Road Bridge Community.

Montserrado County District # 14 Representative Kerkula Muka Kamara on Saturday, during the launch of the "Scholarship Fund Drive" said the scholarships will cover Elementary, Junior High, Senior High, and Higher Education including vocational and technical training and university.

Accordingly, the launch of the District 14, Montserrado County Scholarship Fund Drive, is a crucial step towards ensuring that every child in the district has access to quality education.

"By coming together as a community and supporting this initiative, we can make a positive impact on the lives of children in District 14 and help them realize their full potential. Together, we can break down barriers to education and create a brighter future for the next generation."

Rep. Kamara said the scholarship will also be awarded to students in private and government schools each year but added that a Committee will be appointed by his Office to review all applications for approval for one academic year and can be subject to renewal based on a minimum GPA of 3.0 or at least 80%, good behavior, and other requirements.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are happy to fulfill one of our campaign promises to provide education opportunities through scholarship," Rep. Kamara indicated.

"The time for politicking is over, it is time for governance. Let's unite ourselves so the communities and the district can benefit."

Serving as Chief Launcher, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 55th Legislature pledged L$1,000,000.00 for Montserrado County District # 14 Fund Drive.

The Speaker cautioned students to go to school, stressing that he is what he is and what he has acquired because of being educated.

"Making good choices early in life is crucial. By choosing to wear those uniforms and being present in the vicinity but not smoking, taking in kush at other places, you are setting a strong foundation for your future. Your commitment and preparation will surely pave the way for success. It's an honor to stand alongside you as we work towards your goals," Speaker Koffa said.

The Speaker said when they make good choices and go to school and acquire degrees, at the end of the day, they too can stand and be speakers of the Republic of Liberia.

The Speaker hailed Rep. Kamara for the scholarship fund drive, terming him as a good and a hard worker representative he can call his colleague.

Meanwhile, at the end of Saturday's scholarship program, L$1.3 million was raised in both pledge and cash.