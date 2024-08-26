Nigeria: Gov Sani Approves Payment of N470m Accreditation Fees to State-Owned Institutions

press release

Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani, has given his approval for the disbursement of N470 million to facilitate the accreditation of various courses and programs across five state-owned tertiary institutions and seven technical and commercial secondary schools

In a statement by the state commissioner of education Professor Mohammed-Sani Bello, on Sunday, the release of funds for accreditation by relevant regulatory bodies is a vital prerequisite that ensures the validity and legality of courses studied and certificates awarded at the end of study.

Mr Bello provided the breakdown of the payments for the accreditation purposes as follows:

Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria,

N42,495,542.20

College of Nursing and Midwifery,

N45,532,000.00

College of Education Gidan Waya,

N45,000,000.00

Kaduna State University,

N291,481,794.00

Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital,

N26,640,000.00

7 Technical and Commercial Secondary Schools N18,000,000.00

Additionally, he highlighted some of the notable achievements and successes recorded by Mr Sani's administration since taking office in May 2023.

"Indeed, this is a demonstration of the firm commitment of Governor Sani to ensuring uninterrupted provision of quality education in Kaduna State.

" Education at all levels remains a top priority of the Uba Sani administration. Since his assumption of office, the Governor has embarked on swift and comprehensive reforms in the education sector with a special focus on improving access, retention, and positive learning outcomes.

" The administration has also taken teacher welfare, conducive learning environment, and investment in infrastructure seriously.

"In 2023, Governor Sani announced a downward review of tuition fees across all state-owned tertiary institutions to increase access to education. The fee reductions range from 30% to 50% across institutions to mitigate the effect of rising cost of living.

"Similarly, the state government has reduced the hitherto N65,000 fee regime in the Kaduna Capital School to N23,000 per academic term.

"Other initiatives of the administration include the groundbreaking for construction of 62 new secondary schools across the state, completion/commissioning of six new Science Secondary Schools, construction/renovation of several hostels, classrooms, and VIP conveniences.

" Groundbreaking for construction of 50 additional new secondary schools and renovation of over 200 dilapidated schools facilities are underway.

" Furthermore, the Kaduna State Government has secured full scholarship for 50 students to pursue ICT courses at Mewar International University, the first Indian International University with a West African campus.

"The selection process, conducted by the Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board, prioritized candidates with the highest JAMB scores from each of the 23 local government areas, with special consideration for female applicants.

"Additionally, the sum of N205m was released for merit and need-based scholarship disbursement to eligible students."