Nigeria: Kogi Govt Condemns Attack On Ajaka At Supreme Court, Wants Perpetrators Punished

Mr Ododo made the call in Lokoja on Sunday through the State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo

The Kogi State government has called on the police to arrest the hoodlums who attacked Yakubu Ajaka, a candidate in the state's 2023 governorship election, at the Supreme Court premises on Friday.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate was at the court to hear its judgement on his appeal against the return of Mr Ododo as the election winner.

The state government made the call in Lokoja on Sunday through the Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo.

"As a government, we implore the law enforcement agencies to fish out the perpetrators and make them face the full wrath of the law.

"This is necessary to serve as a deterrent to others and also protect the integrity and safety of our court environments across the country.

"Kogi government condemns, in the strongest terms, the unwarranted attack that took place moments after the determination of the electoral litigation involving the governors of Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.

"The conduct of the hoodlums is barbaric, uncivilised and a grave danger to the institution of justice," he said.

He cautioned Nigerians against disturbing the peace in the country.

"We urge all Nigerians to support the path of constitutionalism and unity, which are the core values of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

"We all must support his lofty policies and values for the progress and development of our dear nation," Mr Ododo pleaded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ajaka was reportedly attacked by hoodlums shortly after the Supreme Court upheld the victory of Mr Ododo in the 2023 Kogi governorship election.

The court had dismissed Mr Ajaka's appeal for lack of merit. (NAN)