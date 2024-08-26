Nigeria: Eguavoen, Amoo, Temile, Others for Nis, Lagos FA Coaches Training

25 August 2024
This Day (Lagos)

A galaxy of Ex-Super Eagles players turned coaches have been lined up as resource persons for the Lagos FA, National Institute for Sports coaches certification training billed to commence at the National Institute for Sports, Lagos on September 14th, 2024.

According to a press statement, Technical Director of the NFF, Austin Eguavoen, Former Flying Eagles coach, Fatai Amoo, UEFA licensed coach, Clement Temile, and Eagles midfield maestro, Peter Nieketen will serve as resource persons for the training which is expected to be conducted in batches for three months.

Chairman of Lagos Football Association, Hajji Gafar Liameed said the training is compulsory for all Lagos- based coaches who wish to continue to coach in the state.

"We are making this training compulsory for all coaches to raise the bar of coaching not only in Lagos but the country as a whole. We decided to collaborate with the National Institute for Sports to upscale our coaches and to ensure the overall development of football in Nigeria."

He assured stakeholders that the vision is to train at least 2,000 coaches for the next two years.

"We have specially designed this programme to accommodate all coaches whether they are lettered or not. The training will be conducted every Saturday to enable us to train about 2,000 coaches in the first instance. "Thereafter, NIS certification will be compulsory for all coaches in Lagos," concludes the Lagos FA Boss.

Director-General of the National Institute for Sports, Professor Olawale Moronkola said this training is in tandem with modern-day football techniques which require regular upscaling of knowledge

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.