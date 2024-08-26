Nigeria: NFF Delays Naming Super Eagles Manager, to Assign Eguavoen for Afcon Qualifiers

26 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jide Alaka

Eguavoen previously led the team on an interim basis during the final stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the 2021 AFCON tournament

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) might be turning to their technical director, Augustine Eguavoen, to step in as interim head coach for the Super Eagles' crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda next month.

Despite being 73 days since Finidi George resigned on 15 June, the NFF has yet to appoint a permanent head coach. As a result, Eguavoen will oversee the squad selection for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The list should include reigning African footballer of the year Victor Osimhen, fit-again Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, and Wilfred Ndidi. There could also be a recall for captain William Troos-Ekong, who missed the last set of qualifying matches because of an injury.

The Super Eagles' qualifying campaign begins on 7th September against the Benin Republic in Uyo, followed by an away match in Kigali against Rwanda on 10th September.

Eguavoen has previously served as the Super Eagles interim coach, notably during the crucial final stages of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ghana and the 2021 AFCON.

Unfortunately, during his tenure, Nigeria failed to qualify for the Qatar World Cup, and the Super Eagles were eliminated in the round of 16 at the AFCON tournament.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.