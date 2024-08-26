Three people were killed on Saturday when an uncompleted two-storey dormitory building collapsed at Richmere Vocational Institute (RVI), near Kasoa Timber Market, Asempa Down, in the Central Region.

Three others were in critical condition at the hospital, while six others have been treated and discharged.

The deceased, included two female students of the school, Millicent Mensah, 18, and Belinda Tweneboah, 16, as well as Francis Coufie, a carpenter, believed to be in his forties.

The victims were part of 17 people on site at the time of the collapse, comprising six workers and 11 students. Five of them escaped unhurt.

The tragedy attracted a large crowd to the scene, including relatives of the victims, who wailed as personnel from the Ghana Police Service and Ghana National Fire Service embarked on a rescue operation.

Assistant Divisional Officer Grade One (ADOI) Alex King Nartey, a Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), narrated the incident to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

He said that the GNFS received a distress call about the collapse of the building at 1:00 p.m, and dispatched personnel to the scene at 1:14 p.m to rescue trapped victims.

ADOI Nartey said the Kasoa Fire Command solicited assistance from the specialised team at the GNFS national headquarters in Accra.

He said the victims were rescued and taken to the Kasoa Polyclinic and Kasoa Central Hospital, where three of them died, and six others were treated and discharged.

ADOI Nartey said that the female students of the institute were reportedly fetching water for construction work at the vocational institute when the incident occurred.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the school was close to the construction site and the students were fetching water for the ongoing work when the tragedy occurred," he added.

ADOI Nartey said the cause of the collapse of the building was under investigation, and the scene has since been cordoned off.

He mentioned structural deficiencies, such as insufficient pillars, were likely contributing factors to the collapse