Nigeria: Just-in - NYSC Directs Married Female Corps Members to Request Redeployment

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has directed prospective married female corps members who have been posted away from their husband's state of residence to request redeployment.

NYSC made this announcement in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

NYSC said, "Attention All 2024 Batch "B" Stream II Married Female Prospective Corps Members.

"All married female Prospective Corps members (PCM's) who are deployed to States where their husbands are not domiciled should report to the nearest NYSC Orientation Camp for their State of Deployment to be changed.

"They are to report during the period of registration at the Orientation Camps with copies of their marital and other relevant documents as evidence. Once the change is made, it will reflect on their dashboard for reprinting."

The NYSC is a Nigerian government-established scheme aimed at involving graduates in nation-building and development.

Established on May 22, 1973, based on decree No. 24, NYSC was created to encourage and develop common ties among Nigerian youths with the aim of promoting national unity.