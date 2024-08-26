Nigeria: Just-in - NYSC Directs Married Female Corps Members to Request Redeployment

26 August 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has directed prospective married female corps members who have been posted away from their husband's state of residence to request redeployment.

NYSC made this announcement in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

NYSC said, "Attention All 2024 Batch "B" Stream II Married Female Prospective Corps Members.

"All married female Prospective Corps members (PCM's) who are deployed to States where their husbands are not domiciled should report to the nearest NYSC Orientation Camp for their State of Deployment to be changed.

"They are to report during the period of registration at the Orientation Camps with copies of their marital and other relevant documents as evidence. Once the change is made, it will reflect on their dashboard for reprinting."

The NYSC is a Nigerian government-established scheme aimed at involving graduates in nation-building and development.

Established on May 22, 1973, based on decree No. 24, NYSC was created to encourage and develop common ties among Nigerian youths with the aim of promoting national unity.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.