Nigeria: Resident Doctors Begin 7-Day Warning Strike Over Abduction of Colleague

26 August 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has declared a seven-day warning strike over the abduction of Dr Popoola Ganiyat, a member of the association, at the staff quarters of the National Eye Centre Kaduna, eight months ago.

NARD's deputy South-East caucus leader, Dr. Egbue Obiora, told LEADERSHIP that the warning strike commenced on Monday, and that the situation will be reviewed after the seventh day.

He said, "NARD has commenced a one-week warning strike starting from today, on account of the kidnap of our colleague, Dr. Popoola Ganiyat, a resident doctor at the National Eye Centre Kaduna.

"After the warning strike, we will review the situation, we will collectively review what has been done, we will review the efforts by the government.

"The decision whether to continue with the strike or not is going to be taken by the congress."

Dr. Ganiyat was kidnapped alongside her husband and nephew on 27th December 2023. After several efforts and negotiations, the abductors released her husband on the 8th of March 2024, and made subsequent fresh demands for the release of the other two victims.

