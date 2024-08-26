Ghana: Complete Existing Projects Before Initiating New Ones - Gyla

The Ghana Youth Leadership Academy (GYLA) has urged stakeholders in project development, particularly municipal assemblies, to prioritise the completion of existing projects before initiating new ones.

According to the non-partisan advocacy group, this approach would ensure that resources are utilised efficiently and projects are brought to fruition rather than being left unfinished.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the leader of the group, Prince Yeboah Okyere, it noted that the Auditor General's reports are replete with these projects, which have now become setbacks to the socio-economic development of the country.

It said that projects intended to improve essential services, including healthcare, education, and housing, have instead become symbols of wasted resources and lost opportunities for national development.

Related Articles

To address this, the statement said the group would engage with local assemblies to identify effective strategies and measures to help ensure existing projects are completed before new ones commence.

"We plan to collaborate with local government and rural development authorities, recognising their oversight role in ensuring project completion," it stated.

According to the group, abandoned projects, such as incomplete schools and hospitals, severely impact communities by forcing children to travel long distances for education and residents to seek distant medical care, which can be life-threatening in emergencies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These unfinished initiatives symbolise broken promises and highlight the need for accountability in governance.

The group called on the youth to demand the completion of such projects to secure their future and uphold community well-being.

"Every Ghanaian is encouraged to demand accountability and advocate for better governance, transparency, and community involvement," it said.

The statement urged the government to complete its promises and focus on public needs, while calling on traditional leaders, the media, and NGOs to play their respective roles in efforts to ensure accountability and drive positive change.

With 40 fellows across eight advocacy groups, the GYLA empowers young leaders nationwide through leadership training, community engagement, and social advocacy.

It aims to develop future leaders who are passionate about sustainable development and addressing pressing national issues, including abandoned infrastructure projects.