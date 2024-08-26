Nigeria: Anioma State Creation - Ned Nwoko to Convene Stakeholders' Meeting August, 31

SENATOR representing Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Ned Nwoko would on 31 August 2024 convene a stakeholders' summit to chart a common course on the creation of Anioma State.

A statement from the office of the Senator said the summit with the theme 'Renewed Quest for the Creation of Anioma State' would hold at Grand Hotel Asaba, beginning at 10 am.

Those to attend the summit, the statement said, include traditional rulers, presidents generals of communities in the nine local government areas of Delta North, youth groups, women's bodies, and professional organizations among others.

The summit is to deliberate on the historical evolution of the agitation for Anioma state creation dating over 50 years as well as the political and economic potentials of Anioma.

Recall that Senator Ned Nwoko initiated a bill for the creation of Anioma State and has passed first reading on the floor of the Senate.