Ghana: Speaker Inspects Renovation Works in Parliamentary Chamber

26 August 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Petetsi

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Friday inspected progress of renovation works on the chamber of Parliament.

The works is to address the audio visual challenges in the House, which hinders the efficiency of parliamentary business.

To cost €2.26 million, the renovation works, which is expected to be completed by the end of October 2024 is being executed by African Bagg Limited, a Ghanaian firm.

He was conducted round by Parliament's Deputy Director of IT, Leslie Addico.

Interacting with parliamentary reporters after the inspection, the Speaker said he was satisfied with the work done so far.

Mr Bagbin said he was hopeful the works would be completed on time for a smooth resumption of the House in November ahead of the dissolution of the House on January 6, 2025.

The newly fitted Chamber, the Speaker said would better serve the Ninth Parliament of the Republic to facilitate the work of the legislature.

The project, he said was conceived in 2014 under the speakership of Edward Doe Adjaho to transform the House into E-Parliament.

It was also to reduce the cost of printing of papers such as order papers, and votes and proceedings.

Mr Bagbin said the contract was revised under Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye's speakership, to include the installation of biometric gadgets.

This resulted in a competitive tendering process and the contract was awarded to Parliamentary Services Africa," the Speaker explained.

