Nigeria: Minister of Women's Affairs Condemns Viral Clip of Lady Filming Her Mentally Ill Mother

26 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Precious Osadebe

The Minister of Women's Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has condemned a young woman, reportedly a social media content creator, for using her mentally unstable mother for personal gain in a viral video.

The video, which has sparked outrage online, shows the young woman filming and engaging with her mother, who appears visibly unwell and unkempt.

In a statement released via her X page on Monday, she described the video as "unacceptable and potentially harmful, stressing that such exploitation is highly condemnable and goes against the values of empathy and care.

Kennedy-Ohanenye further urged the public to demonstrate compassion and understanding towards individuals suffering from mental health issues.

She wrote, "URGENT CONDEMNATION AND CALL TO ACTION"

"We condemn the disturbing video report of a woman's mental illness being exploited by her daughter for personal gain and social media content. This is unacceptable, potentially harmful, and troubling.

We strongly condemn exploiting vulnerable individuals, especially those struggling with mental health issues. Mental illness demands compassion, understanding, and support - not ridicule or exploitation.

"The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs urgently request information about the mother's identity and condition to ensure proper care and protection. A reward is offered for prompt location assistance.

"Appropriate actions must be taken to address this situation. We call on everyone to respect the dignity and humanity of those facing mental health issues and report similar instances immediately.

"Let's work together to prevent exploitation and support those who need it most."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.