Nigeria: Minister of Women's Affairs Condemns Viral Clip of Lady Filming Her Mentally Ill Mother

The Minister of Women's Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has condemned a young woman, reportedly a social media content creator, for using her mentally unstable mother for personal gain in a viral video.

The video, which has sparked outrage online, shows the young woman filming and engaging with her mother, who appears visibly unwell and unkempt.

In a statement released via her X page on Monday, she described the video as "unacceptable and potentially harmful, stressing that such exploitation is highly condemnable and goes against the values of empathy and care.

Kennedy-Ohanenye further urged the public to demonstrate compassion and understanding towards individuals suffering from mental health issues.

She wrote, "URGENT CONDEMNATION AND CALL TO ACTION"

"We condemn the disturbing video report of a woman's mental illness being exploited by her daughter for personal gain and social media content. This is unacceptable, potentially harmful, and troubling.

We strongly condemn exploiting vulnerable individuals, especially those struggling with mental health issues. Mental illness demands compassion, understanding, and support - not ridicule or exploitation.

"The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs urgently request information about the mother's identity and condition to ensure proper care and protection. A reward is offered for prompt location assistance.

"Appropriate actions must be taken to address this situation. We call on everyone to respect the dignity and humanity of those facing mental health issues and report similar instances immediately.

"Let's work together to prevent exploitation and support those who need it most."