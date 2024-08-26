Ghana: Veep Encourages Gaf to Demonstrate Professionalism

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has encouraged personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to demonstrate professionalism throughout the December 7 elections.

He said GAF had developed a reputation as one of the best militaries on the African continent, thanks to the high level of professionalism exhibited by its officers in peacekeeping operations.

Therefore, he said, it was important that the GAF leadership maintained this standard and ensured that personnel adhere to the established professional benchmarks.

Dr Bawumia made these remarks at the joint graduation ceremony for Senior Command and Staff Course 45 and Master of Science (MSc) in Defence and International Politics graduates held at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) on Friday.

The ceremony saw a total of 98 officers graduate, with 68 from the GAF and 30 from the security services of 16 other African countries.

Additionally, 42 professionals from various fields, including academia, media, corporate organisations, and local government assemblies, were part of the graduating class.

The Vice President commended the GAFCSC for incorporating new courses and modules into its curriculum to equip students with the knowledge needed to address complex security threats.

He said the Multi-Domain Operation and Future Warfare Course module, for instance, was important because it is designed to provide students with contemporary soldiering skills and the knowledge required to develop effective countermeasures.

He praised GAFCSC for maintaining its high standards, learning environment, and facilities, which accommodate the growing student population.

Dr Bawumia also expressed concern about the rise of violent extremism and the role of misinformation in supporting such groups and undermining established governments.

He expressed hope that the demand for the college's Master's programs would lead to increased interest in new programs and contribute to expanding Ghana's research hub.

In his presentation of the 2023/2024 academic year report, Commandant Major General Matthew Essien, acknowledged the successful training of officers from Ghana and other African countries but also highlighted several challenges, including infrastructural issues.

He appealed to the government and corporate organisations for assistance in addressing these challenges and expressed gratitude to those who supported GAFCSC throughout the year.

He announced the addition of an MSc in Security Service, both regular and weekend courses, and revealed that a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Defence and International Politics program is set to begin next month.

He also mentioned that GAFCSC is seeking a Presidential Charter to become an autonomous tertiary institution.

He urged the graduates to apply the knowledge they gained to effectively discharge their duties and protect the country.

Major Eric Kuudorgme of the Ghana Army was recognised as the overall best graduating student and was awarded a trophy, a 43-inch television set, and a book.