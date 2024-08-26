Nigeria: The 20 Students Kidnapped On August 15 Have Been Freed

26 August 2024
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Abuja — "After an 8-day ordeal, our 20 colleagues are back with us and their families" said a statement by FECAMDS (Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students) which announced the release of the 20 students who joined the federation and were kidnapped on 15 August (see Fides 20/8/2024).

The students were released on August 23 in Ntunkon Forest, Benue State. In thanking those who prayed for the hostages and the police authorities, FECAMDS stresses that "as Catholic medical students we are committed to serving humanity with compassion, dedication and empathy. Despite our dedication to providing quality medical care, health workers continue to be subjected to violence, as evidenced by current cases of abductions of doctors. We ask the government and the country to recognize the value of our contribution and to ensure our safety and well-being."

The medical students were abducted on August 15 in Benue State, central-eastern Nigeria, on their way to the FECAMDS annual national convention.

