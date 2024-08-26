Nigeria: President Tinubu's Student Loan Scheme Is for All Nigerians

It is important that we all embrace this locus classicus of innovative governance. Trust and faith in the government is of the essence.

Clearly, only applicants - those who have applied - can benefit from the loan. But there seems to be apathy from certain parts of the country, particularly in the south. The Student Loan Scheme is a national programme being implemented for the advancement of the nation and for the benefit of all Nigerians. No section of the country will be left behind. It is a moving vehicle, and all groups are onboard.

The Student Loan Scheme is a conception of the purest, noblest, and loftiest of intentions and design. It is a bond to secure the nation's future and a promissory note to a prosperous destiny for many young Nigerians.

The kernel of the scheme is to remove the impediments of finance and guarantee access to higher education and skill development for ALL needing Nigerian students, irrespective of where they come from, where they worship, what they look like, who they know or do not know, or whatever their political interest and social complexion is. It is for ALL NIGERIANS.

As one who had to take up the emergency job of an English and Literature-in-English teacher to pay my way through school, having been orphaned at a young age, I share a vicarious sense of relief and elation over the scheme. For many students like me who had to struggle through fiscal cliffs at school, President Bola Tinubu's Student Loan Scheme is that actual pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. It is manifest hope. It is dreams taking flight. It is an open sesame to a glorious destiny. It is victory.

There have been spurious allegations of exclusion of certain groups in the disbursement of loans and upkeep funds by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the institutional vehicle of the Student Loan Scheme.

NELFUND has done well to provide sufficient information on the modalities of loan disbursement. In response to the sputtering concerns, The Fund said it had "sent a verification list to every institution eligible for disbursement, and that payments are being made to institutions that have responded to this verification," however some institutions are yet to respond.

NELFUND also explains that "the loan is open to all public tertiary institutions. The first phase of the loan is open to only students studying and desiring to study in federal higher institutions in Nigeria. The other phases will be announced in due course. Students who have secured admission into all public Nigerian universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, or vocational schools, with proof of admission that includes name, date of birth, admission letter, JAMB number, matriculation number, and BVN. All full-time students are eligible for the loan, but only applicants will benefit from the loan."

Many institutions in the South-East, including the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Ebonyi State University, Imo State Polytechnic, Abia State Polytechnic, Abia State University, etc, have already been onboarded.

As of 31 July, NELFUND has disbursed over N1.1 billion as tuition for 20,000 students, and these disbursements were made to various academic institutions based on their calendars. And more disbursements have since been made.

Fredrick Nwabufo is senior special assistant to the President on Public Engagement.