Nigeria: Osimhen Makes Bogus Wage Demand of £500k-a-Week to Join Chelsea

Chelsea's move to sign Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, from Napoli FC is in major doubt because of the player's bogus wage demands, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is believed to be asking for a contract which would see him receive £500,000-a-week. The extraordinary figure would make him the highest paid player in the English Premier League.

The Blues have been working all summer long to get the deal over the line and talks with the striker's representatives and Napoli have been ongoing for a number of weeks but it is understood that an agreement was still nowhere in sight.

Chelsea originally tried to sign the Napoli star on loan as they were unwilling to pay his £110million release clause, but the Italian club rejected the proposal.

However, according to The Sun of UK, Napoli have lowered their asking price for Osimhen to a more realistic £85m but the wages are proving problematic.

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer regardless of whether or not his deal with Chelsea goes through as the forward submitted a formal transfer request to the Italian club.

PSG are also interested in the 25-year-old but have cooled off their pursuit for now.

The Blues are eager to get the deal over the line since the Nigerian footballer has long been identified as a long-term target for the club.