Nigeria: Lookman More Technical Than Osimhen - Peseiro

Former Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has rated Atlanta winger, Ademola Lookman as a more technical player than Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen.

Peseiro worked with both players, as he led Nigeria to a second-place finish at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast earlier this year.

He has now weighed in on transfer speculations involving both players.

Lookman and Osimhen have both been linked with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain over the summer.

"Ademola is more technical than Osimhen, more inclined to create the game, and who is now also scoring. He is performing very well this year," Peseiro told SportItalia via Football London.

"He grew up with (Atalanta manager) Gian Piero Gasperini; now he is always playing, and we are happy with him. High level, he too can aspire to do great things.

"It's no coincidence that they've both grown this year. This is because they're both within a good system of play.

"Atalanta and Napoli want the ball; they want to play and attack. In these conditions, players get excited like this. Italian football has changed a lot in the last few years."