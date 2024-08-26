Nigeria: 19 Championship Clubs Set for for Nwfl Premiership Slots

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Championship is gearing up for an intense battle with 19 clubs competing for promotion to the NWFL Premiership later this month in Calabar, Cross River State.

These teams, ranging from well-established clubs to emerging contenders, are ready to showcase their talent and determination in pursuit of a spot in the upcoming Championship, the league's second division, to be held from August 31 to September 8, 2024.

Among the clubs vying for promotion are former Premiership sides such as Pelican Stars, DreamStar Ladies, Osun Babes, and Ibom Angels, who are eager to reclaim their positions in the top division.

They are joined by ambitious teams like Imo Striker Queens, Delta Babes, Honey Badgers, Fortress Ladies, Gallant Queens, and Unification FC, all looking to secure a spot in the NWFL Premiership.

The competition also features Wasbak International, Heroes Queens, Papa Queens, Chosen Generation Angels, Castmog Queens, First Mahi Queens, Kwara Ladies, Moje Queens, and Kaduna Queens, each bringing unique strengths and a strong desire to excel. These clubs have been preparing rigorously, knowing that only a few will emerge victorious from the grueling matches ahead.

The championship promises to deliver thrilling encounters as these teams battle not just for promotion but for pride and recognition in Nigerian women's football. Fans are eagerly anticipating its start in Calabar, where they will witness some of the best talents in women's football fighting for their chance to shine on the biggest stage.

With the stakes higher than ever, each match will be a crucial test of skill, strategy, and resilience. As the countdown begins, all eyes are on these 19 championship clubs to see who will rise to the occasion and earn the two coveted promotion spots in the NWFL Premiership.

CONFIRMED: Participating Clubs

Pelican Stars - Cross River State

DreamStar Ladies - Lagos State

Osun Babes - Osun State

Ibom Angels - Akwa Ibom State

Imo Striker Queens - Imo State

Delta Babes - Delta State

Honey Badgers - Benue State

Fortress Ladies - Edo Queens

Gallant Queens - Kaduna Queens

Unification FC - Lagos State

Wasbak International - Lagos State

Heroes Queens - Lagos State

Papa Soccer Angels - Lagos State

Chosen Generation Angels - Ogun State

Castmog Queens - Ogun State

First Mahi Queens - Imo State

Kwara Ladies - Kwara State

Moje Queens - Kwara State

Kaduna Queens - Kaduna State