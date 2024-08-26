Nigeria: Bbnaija S9 Housemate Tjay, Wife Welcome Twin Boys

25 August 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate, Tjay, has welcomed a set of twins with his wife.

Tjay, who is still on the show, is one of the BETA pair on the 'No Loose Guard' edition of the show.

Tjay's management, in an Instagram post announced that the twins were born on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

"Two little miracles instead of one! We are overjoyed to share the good news of the safe arrival of a beautiful set of twin boys into Tjay's family.

"The twins were born yesterday morning. Both the mother and the boys are in excellent health. All glory to God for this blessing!

"The arrival of twins is truly a double portion of joy and we extend this as a point of faith that everyone waiting will soon share in this goodness. Thank you so much for your continued love and support, Much love, TEAM BETA," his management posted.

