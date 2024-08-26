Nigeria: Wembley Sells Out for Joshua Vs Dubois LBF Heavyweight Bout

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), has announced that all General Admission tickets for the Riyadh Season Card at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 21 September, headlined by the IBF World Heavyweight Championship fight between Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua, have now been sold.

A limited number of Platinum and Hospitality tickets remain available for the all-British showdown as Dubois looks to defend his IBF title for the first time against two-time former world heavyweight champion Joshua.

This fight is a crucial moment for Anthony Joshua as he seeks to reclaim his status in the heavyweight division. After a few setbacks in recent years, a victory over the younger, formidable Daniel Dubois would not only earn Joshua the IBF World Heavyweight title but also reassert his dominance and silence critics who have questioned his place among boxing's elite.

Moreover, this bout is more than just a title fight--it's a defining chapter in Joshua's storied career. Winning at Wembley, in front of a home crowd, would be a triumphant return to the pinnacle of the sport, reigniting his legacy and setting up potential future mega-fights that could cement his position as one of the greatest heavyweights of his generation.

The Riyadh Season Card showpiece in London features a total of six all-British fights as well as a special performance by legendary frontman Liam Gallagher.