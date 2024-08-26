Nigeria: Beat Inflammation - Eat to Heal!

Inflammation is a normal process that aids your body in healing and protecting itself from injury. However, when inflammation persists and becomes chronic, it can result in a range of health problems, such as heart disease, arthritis, and even cancer. A highly effective way to manage and alleviate chronic inflammation is through dietary choices. Anti-inflammatory meals emphasise the inclusion of foods that help reduce inflammation naturally, while steering clear of those that may worsen it.

What Is An Anti-Inflammatory Diet?

An anti-inflammatory diet emphasises whole, nutrient-dense foods that have been shown to combat inflammation.

These include:

Fruits And Vegetables: Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, fruits and vegetables are the cornerstone of an anti-inflammatory diet. Berries, leafy greens, tomatoes, and cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower are particularly beneficial.

Healthy Fats: Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish like salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds, have potent anti-inflammatory properties. Olive oil, avocados, and nuts are also excellent sources of healthy fats.

Whole Grains: Unlike refined grains, whole grains such as oats, brown rice, and quinoa have a lower glycemic index, which helps reduce inflammation.

Lean Protein: Protein sources like fish, poultry, tofu, and legumes are integral to an anti-inflammatory diet. These options provide essential amino acids without contributing to inflammation.

Spices: Turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and garlic are powerful anti-inflammatory spices that can enhance the flavor and health benefits of your meals.

Conversely, certain foods are known to trigger inflammation and should be limited or avoided:

Processed Foods: High in trans fats, sugars, and refined carbs, processed foods can spike inflammation levels in the body.

Red And Processed Meats: These are often high in saturated fats and can contribute to inflammation when consumed in excess

Sugar And High-fructose Corn Syrup: These sweeteners can lead to insulin resistance, obesity, and increased inflammation.

Simple Anti-Inflammatory Recipe

To help you incorporate these principles into your daily life, here is a simple anti-inflammatory recipe of Efo Riro with Turkey,

Efo Riro is a rich and flavorful spinach stew commonly enjoy particularly among the Yoruba people. This version focuses on using turkey, a lean protein, and spinach, which is packed with anti-inflammatory properties. The dish is not only nutritious but also quite satisfying.

Ingredients:

500g spinach, washed and chopped

300g turkey, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 red bell peppers

2 tomatoes

1 onion, chopped

1-2 tbsp palm oil (use in moderation)

1 tsp ground crayfish

1 Scotch bonnet pepper (optional, for heat)

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tbsp locust beans (iru) (optional)

Salt and seasoning cubes to taste

1 cup water or stock

Instructions:

Prepare the Base: Blend the red bell peppers, tomatoes, and Scotch bonnet pepper into a smooth mixture. Set aside.

Cook The Turkey: In a pot, add the turkey pieces, half of the chopped onions, and a little salt. Cook on medium heat until the turkey is tender. Remove the turkey and set aside, reserving the broth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Nutrition By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Make The Stew: In the same pot, heat the palm oil over medium heat. Sauté the remaining onions until translucent. Add the blended pepper mixture and cook for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally until the mixture reduces and thickens.

Add Turkey And Spices: Add the cooked turkey pieces to the pot, along with the ground crayfish, locust beans (iru), and turmeric. Stir well and let the stew simmer for another 10 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld.

Add Spinach: Stir in the chopped spinach and cook for another 3-5 minutes, just until the spinach wilts but remains vibrant.

Season And Serve: Adjust seasoning with salt and seasoning cubes as needed. Serve the Efo Riro hot with a side of whole-grain rice, yam, or plantains.