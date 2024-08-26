Liberia: 'Liberia Bigger Than Any Individual, Political Party'

Dr. Clarence K. Moniba, political leader of The Liberia National Union (LINU), has strongly condemned the appalling acts of violence and lawlessness that took place at the headquarters of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) on August 22.

Dr. Moniba stated that these actions, driven by personal interests and party politics, have contributed to Liberia's status as one of the least developed countries in the world.

In a statement delivered at LINU headquarters in Sinkor over the weekend, Dr. Moniba emphasized the need for a new Liberia where all citizens and the laws of the land are equally respected, treated with importance, and work towards a brighter future for the nation.

He criticized the focus on political points scoring and retribution, highlighting the urgent need to address key national issues such as healthcare, education, and economic development.

Tensions escalated in Monrovia as violent clashes broke out between the police and supporters of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) in the early morning of Thursday, August 22. The government accused former President George Weah and his CDC party of instigating the unrest, while CDC officials claim the violence was triggered by an unannounced police raid.

Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah described the chaos as a "calculated and designed plan" by Weah and CDC allies to destabilize the nation. Piah criticized the actions of key CDC figures, including Representative Frank Saah Foko, labeling them as "irresponsible" and a threat to Liberia's peace and stability.

Eyewitnesses reported that the unrest started with a police raid near the CDC headquarters in Congo Town around 5 a.m. The situation quickly escalated as residents, especially women, raised alarms, leading to roadblocks on Tubman Boulevard and clashes between CDC supporters and the police.

CDC Secretary-General Jefferson Koijee accused the police of provoking the violence, alleging that a police vehicle had entered the CDC compound the night before, resulting in gunfire and a raid. Koijee took to social media to express concern about the safety of CDC members and called for immediate attention to the situation. As the unrest unfolded, nearby businesses, such as telecommunications giant LoneStar Cell MTN, had to cease operations due to safety concerns.

These chaotic events, which took hours, had far-reaching consequences, impacting public health, social mobility, and the already struggling economy.

Instead of engaging in violence and lawlessness, Dr. Moniba urged a shift in focus towards addressing the pressing needs of the Liberian people, rather than engaging in political conflicts that hinder national progress.

"We are fighting for A New Liberia, a nation that we can all be proud of because of our collective actions, sacrifice, and love for the country," he said. "A New Liberia where everyone will be respected and treated with importance."

It is somehow unfortunate, he said, that some national leaders continue to take their leadership responsibilities as ways to score political points, gain undeserved sympathy, or "score political debts and exert retribution when we have a nation on its knees and slowly dying because the average person cannot afford enough food, proper healthcare or life in a safe community."

Reflecting on the slogans of both the CDC's 'Change for Hope' and the UP's adoption of LINU's 'New Liberia' as its official slogan, Dr. Moniba emphasized that these ideals should not remain as mere words but be translated into meaningful action for the benefit of all Liberians.

"The Thursday's chaotic events, to be frank, nonsense at the CDC Headquarters, where innocent people and private properties were affected and brought our country to a complete standstill, represent a dangerous escalation that threatens to drag our nation back into the abyss of conflict and instability," the LINU political leader noted. "We should be discussing why both CDC and UP-led governments, who have continually led this country, for the past 20 years, have allowed government officials, including lawmakers' salaries, to skyrocket while our teachers, nurses, doctors, and civil servants' compensation remains stagnant.

"We should also be discussing why no single person in Liberia is in jail because of corruption; we should be discussing why is it that most public schools and health facilities in this country have no electricity, running water, or proper libraries, or why our farmers are not supported to produce more food and other agricultural produce. We should be discussing how we can redefine our mineral sector to add value for job creation." He added, "Instead, we are here discussing whether the CDC has the right to defend their national headquarters from a supposed drug raid -- or whether the UP government should be witch-hunting members of the CDC."

Moniba cautioned against political divisions that could lead to further instability and conflict in the country--as he called for a national dialogue on key issues such as corruption, inadequate public services, and economic disparities.

He highlighted the need for a unified approach toward achieving positive change and development, focusing on the collective well-being of all Liberians rather than individual or party interests.

On the heels of Liberia's recent 177th independence anniversary, Moniba underscored the importance of prioritizing national development and unity over political rivalries. He urged leaders from all sides to work together toward a brighter future for Liberia, based on mutual respect, transparency, and accountability.

Meanwhile, the LINU leader has called for a Commission to investigate the events of August 22 and to make its findings public. He emphasized the importance of addressing such incidents openly and transparently to build trust and confidence among the Liberian people.

He reiterated the need for a renewed focus on positive change and development, emphasizing the importance of putting Liberia's interests above individual or party agendas.