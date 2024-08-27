Nigeria Has Seen a Lot of Conflict Over the Years - Resistance From Minority Groups Is a Strong Driver

analysis

Conflict and tension in Nigeria are not new. Ever since independence in 1960, there have been conflicts over natural resources and political agitations. The country has also experienced a civil war, the Nigerian-Biafran war, and the 12 June 1993 presidential election was annulled - leading to a major political conflict. Peace and conflict studies expert Onyekachi Nnabuihe, in a recent paper, highlights the role of minority groups resisting different forms of domination.

How serious are ethnic tension and conflict in Nigeria?

Both are serious. Nigeria is a deeply divided state in which major political issues are contested along complex ethnic, religious and regional divisions.

Three major identity-group cleavages exist in Nigeria. These are:

the competition between the "big three" ethnic groups - Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba

competition between these three and hundreds of minorities around the country

divisions between the mainly Muslim north and predominantly Christian south.

These divisions continually trouble Nigeria and continue to play a role in the struggles for resources.

What are the three main causes of tension and conflict in Nigeria?

One of the major drivers is the centrist form of federalism. "Majoritarian hegemony" - the tyrannical dominance of the majority group over others - is a trigger. Another is "territorial ethnicity" - the idea (useful for colonial rulers) that certain ethnic groups belong in certain locations. These are triggers for self-determination, secession movements, violent conflict and other forms of organised crime.

Recently, there have been debates on Nigeria's policing system: whether it should be decentralised or not. This draws attention to the question of minorities and the country's federalism. It is also stimulating quests for state creation. All this creates tension.

Sometimes, attempts to safeguard and consolidate one's identity have turned out to be propellers for tension and conflicts. This was what happened between the Zango and Hausa people in Kaduna State, northern Nigeria, in February 1992. At other times, the perception by minority groups that there is a deliberate attempt by certain majority groups to obliterate a minority identity has led to reactionary resistance and violent conflicts. An example is the Ife-Modakeke crisis which started in the 19th century.

Thus, the idea of resistance from minority groups has been a strong driver for conflict in Nigeria.

How do majority groups dominate over minority groups in Nigeria?

This domination manifests politically and culturally.

Often it manifests in fear, suspicion, and perceptions of inferior and subordinate citizenship. It's also seen in power relations and struggles for resources. "Major" and "minor" ethnicities are locked in struggles for state power and larger access to a scarce resource such as land.

An example of cultural domination is the creation of a constabulary in 1886 by The Royal Niger Company. This was created to provide military and police security in areas where the company traded and exercised administrative control. It was amalgamated with other forces into the West African Frontier Force in 1900. Within this force, the British maintained Hausa as the army's official language while simultaneously trying to recruit other "martial races" from non-Hausa areas and teaching them to speak Hausa.

Colonial officials also created differences in the status of chiefs and emirs in northern Nigeria. These differences continue to shape the hierarchy of chiefs and politics in that region. This action sowed the seeds of cultural domination of minorities in northern Nigeria.

What has sustained these conflicts for decades?

Research has traced the origins of ethnic conflicts in Nigeria to 1914 or even 1900. Conflicts have dominated the political space in the country since the 1950s. Ethnic competition and perceptions of inequality appear to create such conflicts.

Also, colonial urban designs and settlement patterns, infrastructure provision in cities, and land struggles are factors fuelling conflicts. Others are ethnic land grabbing, contests for city ownership, and competition for natural resources.

How can these conflicts be resolved?

It is important to advocate for a true, competitive and developmental federalism. Examples are Canada and Switzerland. Through this, power, resources and long-term developmental initiatives will devolve to sub-national units. Such advocacy requires the combined efforts of political leaders, academics, civil society and the people.

Nigeria can devolve more powers to the sub-national units through laws that delegate specific powers and responsibilities to states and local governments. Such include issues like resource control, policing and infrastructure development.

Onyekachi E. Nnabuihe, Senior Lecturer, Department of Criminology, Security, Peace and Conflict Studies, Caleb University