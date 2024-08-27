Sudan: RSF Reaffirm Jeddah Declaration Commitment During Sudan Geneva Talks

Geneva / Port Sudan / El Geneina / Zalingei / Nyala / Ed Daein — The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have reiterated their commitment to the Jeddah Declaration, a key agreement aimed at addressing the ongoing crisis in Sudan. Speaking at a press conference in Geneva on Sunday, RSF spokesperson and legal advisor Mohamed El Mukhtar emphasised their dedication to implementing the agreement, saying, "We affirm our commitment to the Sudanese people to implement the Jeddah agreement, and we are pleased to do so."

Brig Gen Omar Hamdan, who leads the RSF negotiating team, reported progress in addressing the humanitarian crisis during the Geneva talks. However, he expressed disappointment over the lack of progress on securing a ceasefire, blaming the "absence of the other party".

El Mukhtar also mentioned that the RSF had informed the US administration that any ceasefire must be followed by political discussions, as they believe the Sudanese crisis is primarily political. He accused the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) of obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid, citing a recent speech by Lt Gen Yasir El Atta, member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the SAF, where he allegedly refused to allow aid to reach those in need.

Ezzeldin El Safi, another member of the RSF delegation, argued that the outcome of the Geneva talks shows that the SAF is under the control of the Islamic movement. He also said that the RSF is open to any initiatives aimed at ending the conflict.

El Safi states that the RSF had agreed with the international community to allow the United Nations to operate several airports in Sudan, including those in El Geneina, Zalingei, Nyala, and Ed Daein, to ensure aid reaches those in need. He added that the United Nations would reopen its offices in Darfur to support these efforts.

SAF

Last week, Sudan's Foreign Minister Hussein Awad emphasised that the government has set three conditions for its participation in any talks: recognition of the government and the head of the sovereign council as the legitimate authority in Sudan, the commitment to implementing the Jeddah Declaration, including the evacuation of civilians from occupied areas, and the exclusion of any third party from the negotiations without the Sudanese government's consent, particularly accusing the UAE of supporting the RSF. He also rejected the creation of a new negotiating platform.

Commander-in-chief of the SAF Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan accused the RSF of obstructing progress by failing to honour commitments from the Jeddah Declaration signed in May. "The RSF has shown intransigence and refrained from implementing the commitments," Burhan stated, underscoring a major barrier to restarting negotiations.

He emphasised the need for any peace agreement to ensure the dignity of the Sudanese people, insisting that military operations would not cease until the RSF withdraws from the civilian areas they have occupied, stating, "There can be no peace while the rebel militia occupies our homes."