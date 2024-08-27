Rwanda, Sierra Leone Sign Internal Security Deal

Rwanda and Sierra Leone on Monday, August 26, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of internal security and correctional services, according to the Ministry of Interior.

The MoU was signed in Kigali, between Rwanda's Minister of Interior, Vincent Biruta, and Sierra Leonean counterpart Maj Gen (Rtd) David Tamba Ocil Taluva.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, S. Leone MPs sign cooperation pact

The agreement covers various areas, including information technology and cyber security, the fight against terrorism, violent extremism, among other threats to peace.

There's also cooperation in the fight against illegal firearms trafficking, human trafficking, drugs trafficking and psychotropic substances, money laundering, and other emerging threats for the benefit of both parties.

This Monday 26 Aug 24,at #MININTER offices, Minister, Dr @VBiruta and Maj Gen (Rtd) David Tamba Ocil Taluva, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Sierra Leone signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of internal security &correctional services. pic.twitter.com/cR4aGHukHA-- Ministry of Interior | Rwanda (@RwandaInterior) August 26, 2024

For correctional services, the two countries agreed, among other things, to share information subject to policies that affect the operations of correctional services; provide technical cooperation in best practices regarding the provision of custodial and correctional service; transfer of sentenced persons; and promote best practices on the transfer of convicted foreign nationals between the two countries.

The areas of cooperation in correctional services also include training of prisoners in various vocational skills, including agriculture; promoting inmate rehabilitation and reintegration programs; and exchange of expertise in project conception and management.