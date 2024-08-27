Nigerian Medical Students' Union Praises Release of Abducted Colleagues

Abuja, Nigeria — The Nigerian Medical Students' Association praised the rescue of 20 medical students and seven others from kidnappers over the weekend, and the group is calling on authorities to prevent similar attacks.

The students, from the Universities of Jos and Maiduguri, were abducted Aug. 15 when their motorcade was attacked as they traveled to a convention in southeastern Enugu State.

Although they were happy their colleagues were rescued, members of the student medical association said more security was needed.

"Especially in this health profession, it's too much," said Nigerian Medical Students' Association spokesperson Fortune Olaye. "They can kidnap a doctor for the doctor to treat a relative of theirs."

Nigerian police said 20 medical students, a doctor and six other captives were rescued from their captors unharmed in central Benue State on Aug. 23.

Authorities said no ransom was paid.

Police officials held a press briefing with the newly freed students in attendance. The students have since been turned over to school authorities.

"This success was made possible through the activation of security network agencies, community engagement and deployment of our highly skilled and tactical officers," Nigeria's police chief Kayode Egbetokun said. "Other passengers, five of them and two other victims who had previously fallen victim to these heinous criminals, were also freed."

Authorities are struggling to stem a wave of crimes, including kidnappings for ransom. Each year, thousands of Nigerians are abducted. Many cases go unreported.

Security analysts say the trend has been exacerbated by weak governance and tough economic times.

Chidi Omeje, an Abuja-based security analyst, recently released an analysis on the triggers of insecurity.

"If you take a look at the analysis, you'll see the whole thing boils down to bad governance is what brings about most of these issues - ineptitude, corruption, despotism," Omeje said. "It is this desperate condition of the people that has thrown up this incredibly unacceptable levels of insecurity. People no longer have the restraint. They can go all out to do anything, and of course kidnapping has become a very attractive industry. "

Nigeria is also struggling to control an Islamic insurgency in the northeast and separatist violence in the southeast.

On Sunday, two operatives were killed and three others left unconscious after police clashed with members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, or IMN, in the capital.