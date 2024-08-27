Africa: U.S.-Africa Military Conference to Discuss Legal Advisers' Role in Troop Deployment

Gaborone, Botswana — More than 30 African countries will be represented at a military law conference set to begin Tuesday in Lusaka, Zambia. Participants will discuss the role of legal advisers in the deployment of troops as conflicts threaten stability across Africa.

The four-day African Military Law Forum will be co-hosted by the Zambian Defense Force, the U.S.-Africa Command (AFRICOM), U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the North Carolina National Guard.

Participants, who will include military leaders and magistrates, will focus on legal advisers and their role in the deployment of troops to missions.

AFRICOM's deputy legal counsel, retired Colonel Max Maxwell, says it is critical to ensure the rule of law is followed when troops are deployed.

"Militaries deploy outside their borders to sometimes very remote places," Maxwell said. "We want them to follow and adhere to the rule of law. What I mean is, soldiers are held accountable, commanders have legal advisers and soldiers are inculcated in professionalism. In the end, we want armies that people run to and not run from."

Maxwell said promoting professional conduct is crucial for the successful execution of the troops' mission.

"When an army is held accountable and they are professional and the commanders have legal advisers, then the result is that the army is more likely to execute the mission successfully and it helps mitigate negative results," he said. "This standard of conduct promotes partnership and helps focus militaries on the rule of law, specifically professionalism. It is especially true in the face of increased challenges and more complex conflicts."

Brigadier General Dan Kuwali from Malawi said Zambia meeting participants would also discuss ways to help soldiers avoid human rights violations during deployments.

Malawi has deployed hundreds of soldiers in the conflict-torn eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of the Southern African Development Community mission.

"We are here to build capacity as legal advisers in order to help our troops to avoid violations, but also to be able to ensure accountability for violations," Kuwali said. "We also want to promote professionalism, because if we comply with the law, we are regarded as a professional force."

The seventh African Military Law Forum is being held at a time when the United States is bolstering military and security ties with African partners.

Eswatini's legal counsel, Captain Portia Magongo, said it is imperative to involve legal advisers during deployments.

Legal advisers "are more in a strategic position when it comes to decision-makers, when it comes to commanders," Magongosaid. "Be it political, be it military policies that they have to decide on, legal advisers are always there on an advisory level. When it comes to deployment, those deployment decisions come after being advised."

Africa is battling increased instability, particularly in the Sahel region where a jihadi insurgency has ramped up attacks.