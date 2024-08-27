Nigeria: Resident Doctors Begin 7-Day Warning Strike Over Abduction of Colleague

Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has declared a seven-day warning strike over the abduction of its member, Dr Popoola Ganiyat, at the staff quarters of the National Eye Centre Kaduna, eight months ago.

NARD president, Dr Dele Abdullahi, said the decision was reached during the association's National Execution Council (NEC) meeting held virtually on Sunday.

He said, "The NEC noted with dismay the continued detention of our member, Dr. Ganiyat Poopola, despite the efforts made so far by the security agencies and the government on her release.

"The NEC resolves to go on a one-week total nationwide warning strike starting from midnight, 12.00 am Monday 26th August 2024."

The deputy South-East caucus leader, NARD, Dr. Egbue Obiora, said that after the seven days, the situation will be reviewed.

He said: "NARD has commenced a one-week warning strike starting from Monday on account of the kidnap of our colleague, Dr Popoola Ganiyat, a resident doctor at the National Eye Centre Kaduna.

"After the warning strike, we will review the situation, we will collectively review what has been done, we will review the efforts by the government.

"The decision whether to continue with the strike or not is going to be taken by the congress."

Dr Ganiyat was kidnapped alongside her husband and nephew on 27th December 2023. After several efforts and negotiations, the abductors released the husband of Dr. Ganiyat, on the 8th of March 2024, and made fresh demands for the release of the other two victims.