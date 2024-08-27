Rwanda, Liberia Police Chiefs Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

The Inspector General of Rwanda National Police (RNP) Felix Namuhoranye, on Monday, August 26, held a bilateral meeting with his Liberian counterpart, Gregory Coleman, in Kigali, where they explored measures to strengthen cooperation in various policing disciplines.

Namuhoranye said Coleman's visit to Rwanda added value to the two countries' cooperation and fight against transnational organized crimes.

"We have cooperation with different Police services and law enforcement organizations. We don't take your visit for granted," Namuhoranye said.

"Rwanda National Police is always open to work with other law enforcement institutions to share best practices in capacity development and security."

He noted that the RNP is investing in community policing to fight and prevent crimes through human security schemes and anti-crime awareness to influence especially the young people from engaging in unlawful activities.

ALSO READ: Rwanda police boss, UN aide hold talks

The Liberian police chief, who had visited Kigali Genocide Memorial where he laid a wreath to pay tribute to more than one million people killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, commended Rwanda's post-Genocide transformation process.

"Rwanda has become that beacon of hope for Africa, it has sent out a clear message that we can lift ourselves higher up than we can imagine, it has exhibited a unique and rich African civilization," Coleman said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Rwanda to train 500 CAR police officers as countries ink new cooperation deal

He added: "We see sustainability and service in what Rwanda police is doing for the Rwandan people. So, my visit here today is to strengthen our bilateral cooperation to build a world-class police service that will sustain the peace and prevent future reoccurrence of conflicts on our continent."

He noted that Rwanda and Liberia have share history of conflict, adding that the two police forces "have a task ahead to ensure the safety of our people."

"Standing together is key to achieve our mandates. We are the graphic representation of the state authority, and we are the first line to move from just enforcing the law to engaging the community in policing and development."

During his four-day visit, Coleman will also tour various RNP departments and units, including training facilities, Command and Coordination Centre, and the Automated Driving Testing Centre in Busanza, Kicukiro District.