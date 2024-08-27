Nigeria: Soldiers Kill Suspected Terrorist in Kaduna, Recover Arms - Official

The Nigerian Army says its soldiers overpowered suspected terrorists in a firefight and killed one of them

Troops of the I Division Nigerian Army have neutralised a suspected terrorist and recovered four AK-47 magazines in Kaduna State.

The Division's acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Musa Yahaya, disclosed this on Monday.

"Troops, while on clearance operations in the general areas of Sabon Birni, Dogon Dawa, Maidaro, Ngede Alpha and Rafin Kaji on Aug. 25, made contact with elements of terrorists," Mr Yahaya, a lieutenant-colonel, said in a statement on Monday.

"In the firefight that ensued, our troop overpowered and neutralised one of the terrorists while others fled with suspected gunshot injuries," he said.

Mr Yahaya said four AK-47 magazines (three fully loaded with a total quantity of 60 x 7.62mm Special ammunition and one empty magazine), a PKT belt with 86 rounds of ammunition, two motorcycles (one of which was destroyed), a Techno mobile phone, a Baofeng Handheld Radio, and an Airtel recharge card worth N5,000 were recovered."

He said the General Officer Commanding(GOC), I Division and Commander of "Operation WHIRL PUNCH," Mayirenso Saraso, a major general, commended the troops for the successful operation.

He said Mr Saraso also charged the soldiers to redouble their efforts as well as make life unbearable for all terrorists, insurgents and their collaborators in the Division's Area of Responsibility.

He commended the good people of Kaduna, Kano, Niger and Jigawa States for their continuous cooperation.

He also urged them to always use the division's toll-free line, "0800 002 0204," to communicate actionable intelligence and information to further assist the Division and other security agencies in projecting offensive operations against the criminal elements.

(NAN)