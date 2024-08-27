Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Marks Another Milestone in Educational Commitment

"The Silver Jubilee Building symbolizes Ghanaians' shared vision for a brighter future, and commitment to the pursuit of knowledge"

President Akufo-Addo has marked another milestone in his commitment to education through the inauguration of the newly constructed Silver Jubilee Building at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale.

The three-storey complex housing lecture halls and offices, stands as a testament to President Akufo-Addo's promise made in 2018 during UDS's 25th-anniversary celebrations.

At the ceremony, the President expressed satisfaction with the completion of the building, emphasizing that it represented more than just a physical structure.

"This building symbolizes our shared vision for a brighter future, our commitment to the pursuit of knowledge, and our resolve to the development of our country," he said.

According to the President, the structure will serve as a catalyst for innovation and a hub for intellectual discourse, which will significantly enhance the academic environment for both students and faculty at UDS.

He stressed the broader significance of education as a cornerstone of national development; highlighting the considerable investments his government has made in the education sector, including a budgetary allocation of GH¢12.88 billion aimed at transforming education in the country.

"My government has expended considerable energy and resources on the education sector because we recognize that education is the most powerful tool we have to transform our nation," the President said.

On the No Guarantor Policy, he was happy that it has significantly improved access to tertiary education by removing financial barriers for students.

"The policy has led to a 60.3% increase in the number of students seeking tertiary education between the 2016/2017 and 2022/2023 academic years. This surge in demand has prompted the government to establish four new universities across the country and expand existing facilities", President Akufo-Addo said.

Touching on the government's commitment to research and academia, he said since 2020, GH¢226 million has been disbursed as research allowances, with an additional GH¢491 million allocated as book allowances.

On the way forward, he urged universities in the country to strengthen their ties with industry, government, and communities to ensure that their research and teaching are aligned with the nation's development goals.