Ghana: We Can't Abolish E-Levy, Other Taxes Now, Bawumia Explains

Accra, Aug. 25, GNA - The Vice President and the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says he does not have the authority to implement his campaign promises whiles in Government as Vice President.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Sunday, Dr Bawumia said the President had the authority to administer the country and thus, he as Flag bearer could come up with new ideas but those ideas could be implemented only when elected.

"If I could, what would I do when I come into office? How can you do everything now? Even President Mahama who was former President, I am only Vice President, why didn't he do everything then? Why is he coming back? He (Mahama) had full authority.

"I don't have full authority. The budget that has gone to Parliament and has been passed is not my budget. The budget goes in the name of the President. It doesn't go in the name of the Vice President," Dr Bawumia said.

The Vice President has promised to abolish the e-levy, and the betting tax, all of which were implemented by the ruling NPP Government.

Critics of the Government have questioned the credibility of the Vice President's campaign promise to abolish those taxes passed by the Government as a key member of the Government.

The Vice President, in his response, said he would have the authority to implement his ideas fully if elected as President.

"When you have to think about what new you want to do, you come up with new ideas and I have come up with new ideas which I want to do when we come into office," he said.

Dr Bawumia said he was committed to free, fair and transparent elections, saying: "The quest for political power should not be an end to itself."

"We will run a campaign of ideas. Our goal is that at the end of the contest, we will be secure in the knowledge that there is work to do," he said.