Nigeria: Tinubu's Govt Committed to Your Welfare, Increase Oil Production - Lokpobiri Tells Host Communities

26 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Idowu Bankole

President Bola Tinubu led-administration is actively committed to enhancing the welfare of host communities, particularly in the context of oil production and mining activities.

Minister of Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, highlighted the government's focus on ensuring that the benefits of oil production extend to local communities.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Lokpobiri said: "The success of the oil industry relies on the active participation of all stakeholders, particularly the host communities whose welfare is paramount.

"Under the PIA and the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are committed to addressing every necessary concern to achieve our goal of increased crude production.

"I reiterated this when I received a delegation from the Peretorugbene Federated Communities of Ekeremor LGA in Bayelsa State, who visited to express their displeasure over perceived neglect by operators within their community. I took the opportunity to commend them for their unwavering support and partnership with the Federal Government in safeguarding our shared resources.

"While assuring them of immediate steps to be taken in addressing all the issues they raised, including matters related to the Host Communities Trust Fund, I urged them to continue their steadfast support to the Federal Government in ramping up production."

