Nigeria: Didn't Expect Another NBA Invite After Trending Over Sneakers, Mungo Park Suit - Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima had the audience in stitches on Monday when he remarked that he never imagined he would be invited to speak at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference again after last year's "sneakers saga".

Shettima recalled trending on social media for nearly a month after being photographed wearing sneakers with a loose-fitting suit at the NBA event.

Video: I thought I would not be invited again after wearing sneakers to the last NBA conference, says Vice President, Kashim ShettimaCredit: TVC pic.twitter.com/9NcmXmN45N-- Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 26, 2024

He humorously noted: "Just before we won the elections and got sworn into office, thanks to that NBA conference in this same Lagos, at this same venue, I trended on the internet for almost a month for wearing sneakers.

"I thought that would be the last time I'd be invited to speak at your conference. But it's good to see that wearing sneakers is not a prerequisite for attending NBA events.

"Actually, I was quite the sensation. I remember the famous Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, taking pictures of me in my 'Mungo Park suit' when we were called in."

Representing President Bola Tinubu at the event, Shettima acknowledged the NBA's distinguished history in championing democratic ideals and promoting the rule of law.

He reassured the audience that "This administration will continue to uphold the rule of law, adhere to the principles of separation of powers, and tolerate dissent within legal bounds."

He also conveyed the President's call for Nigerian lawyers and citizens to join hands with the administration in striving toward a Nigeria that fulfills the dreams of all its people, emphasizing that the country must break from past practices to achieve sustainable development.