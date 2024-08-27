Nigeria: Even an Angel 'Ll Not Succeed Governing Nigeria With 1999 Constitution - the Patriots

...Raise committee on new constitution, begin consultations

THE Patriots, a group of elder statesmen and eminent Nigerians led by Chief Emeka Anyaoku has set up a consultation committee with the aim to actualize the 'new People's Constitution.'

Picking holes in President Bola TInubu's position that tackling economic challenges was his pre-occupation now, not a new constitution, The Patriots said with the 1999 Constitution it would be difficult to address the problems.

Fielding questions from newsmen during the official Inauguration of the National Advocacy Committee for the actualisation of a new democratic people's constitution for Nigeria, Chief Anyaoku stressed that no leader can succeed with the 1999 constitution.

He said: "If you send the best leaders in the world to govern Nigeria under this present constitution, they will not succeed because of the nature of the constitution. The constitution we have now impedes the development of the country because the federating units are not viable enough.What we are calling for is to discuss the democratic people's constitution.

"We are not yet recommending what the content of the constitution would be, it is the process that would produce the new constitution we are recommending. So it would be fair to say that the situation in the country now is worse than it has ever been, so the call for a new constitution, which we believe will help the country to deal with the challenges we are faced with. "Even if you asked Angel Gabriel or Malaka Jubril to govern Nigeria with the present constitution, they will not succeed because of the nature of the constitution.

"We believe there's great urgency to achieve what we are advocating, and the advocacy committee will be guided by that same urgency."

Chief Anyaoku explained that the 17-member committee will be led by Prof. Anthony Kila and co-chaired by Senator Shehu Sani. Members include Alhaji Shetima Yerima, Dr. Olubunmi Wilson, Mr. Tokunbo Williams, Annkio Briggs, Chido Onumah, Mr. Joe Attueyi, Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu, Samson Itodo (Yiaga Africa), Mr. Kayode Samuel, Barr. Affiong Affiong, among others.

He added, "The decision to set up the committee was taken to get the message from The Patriots to the country. Three weeks ago, we sent a delegation to the president of Nigeria. We believe that a new democratic constitution is what would enable the country to tackle its serious challenges.

"When we had our colloquium in March, we did ask to take the information not only to the presidency but also to the National Assembly because of their role in getting the process of democratic new constitution started.

So the task of the advocacy committee is to mobilise the different sectors of the general public to sensitise them and get their support for the recommended democratic new constitution.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the constitution committee, Prof. Anthony Kila, thanked the leaders of The Patriots for the appointment and promised that the committee will do all it can to inform, engage, and get input from various members of the public.

"We will soon be interacting with members of the National Assembly, traditional leaders, students, as well as corporate Nigeria."