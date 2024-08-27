Liberia: Boakai's Govt Abusing Power

A human rights advocacy body has accused President Joseph Boakai and his government of power abuse and perpetration of violence since assuming power eight months ago.

Global Justice Peace & Human Rights Advocacy Network (GJPHRAN) in a statement issued at the weekend referenced last Friday's disturbing attack and violence at the headquarters of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), which left many persons injured and destabilized economic activities.

In its statement under the signature of Dr. Marie Scott Wilson as head, the group has categorically blamed the government for the violence and attack on CDC, and classified such action as a reckless and dangerous attempt to undermine Liberia's hard-earned peace and stability.

It made referenced to CDC Secretary-General Jefferson Koijee post announcing the eventful attack: "late last night, a police pickup entered the CDC compound, opening fire and raiding the premises. The whereabouts of some partisans remain unknown, and this kind of provocation is completely unwarranted."

GJPHRAN expressed concerns over these developments, stating that such actions are not only gross abuse of power but also a direct assault on the constitutional rights of the Liberian people.

"The use of violence to suppress political opposition and return Liberia to a state of civil unrest is unacceptable and must be strongly opposed by all who value peace and democracy," GJPHRAN said, adding that consequences of such act is reminiscent of return to civil unrest.

"Liberia's history of civil conflict is a painful reminder of what happens when political disputes are settled through violence," the statement said.

It further asserted: "The recent attack risks plunging the country back into a cycle of violence, undoing decades of progress and destabilizing the entire region. Violation of constitutional rights: Every Liberian has the right to political participation, freedom of expression, and association."

The group reckoned that violent suppression of a political institution such as the CDC is a blatant violation of the rights to political participation, freedom of expression and association, and classified it as a direct affront to the sovereignty of the Liberian people.

Surmising that such actions could have serious repercussions on Liberia, it urged the international community not to stand idly by as Liberia's democracy being dismantled, saying such actions could lead to severe diplomatic consequences, including sanctions and isolation, further harming the country's development and international standing.

GJPHRAN called on the Boakai-led administration to immediately cease all acts of violence and intimidation against political opponents, and further implored all Liberians to stand together in defense of democracy and peace.

"The only path forward for Liberia is dialogue, respect for the rule of law, and the protection of the rights of all citizens," GKPHRAN emphasized, and at the same time admonished Liberians not to allow the sacrifices made by so many for peace to be in vain.

The group said: "We must hold our leaders accountable and ensure that Liberia remains a beacon of hope and democracy in West Africa. We also call on all civil society groupings and the international community to stand up now before it is too late."

Meanwhile, the human rights advocacy network reaffirmed commitment to promoting peace, justice, and human rights in Liberia, pledging to work tirelessly to advocate for the protection of human rights, the promotion of peace.