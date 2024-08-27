Nigeria: Bayelsa 2023 Election - LP Candidate Congratulates Diri On Governor's Victory At Supreme Court

27 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The LP candidate said he would only engage the governor and his government in constructive criticism.

Udengs Eradiri, the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the November 2023 governorship election in Bayelsa State, has congratulated Governor Douye Diri on his victory at the Supreme Court.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Eradiri urged Mr Diri to be magnanimous in victory and avoid the temptation of sidelining his perceived enemies in the distribution of democracy's dividends.

The former President of the Ijaw Youth Council said with the pronouncement of the Supreme Court, all litigations had ended.

He urged the opposition parties to work with the governor to move the state forward.

Mr Eradiri, who contested Mr Diri's victory up to the Appeal Court, assured the people of the state that he would only engage the governor and his government in constructive criticism.

He tasked the governor with taking development issues seriously and formulating policies and programmes that would address the state's problems.

He said: "All involved in the last election have fought a fine fight. All the litigations are now rested with the final judgment of the Supreme Court affirming the election of Diri.

"My team and I congratulate the governor of our state on his victory.

"It is now time for all the stakeholders in the state to come together and work with the governor to move the state forward.

"There should be no room for politics of bitterness as we also ask the governor to be magnanimous in victory.

"We call on Governor Diri to unite the state and avoid the temptation of sidelining perceived enemies in the governance of the state. The governor must approach the issues of governance with the seriousness it requires," he said.

Mr Eradiri said Bayelsa has remained "grossly underdeveloped" despite its "huge" resources.

"We are asking the governor to judiciously utilise enormous commonwealth to address the elementary developmental challenges of Bayelsa.

"This is the only state we have, and all of us must contribute our quota to develop it."

(NAN)

